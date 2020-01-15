A former Farallone View Elementary School custodian was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading no contest to alleged lewd contact with minors on campus.
Joel Altamirano, a 55-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, will receive 450 days credit for time already served, must register as a sex offender and pay $700 in restitution.
Altamirano pleaded no contest to charges that he molested three fifth-grade girls between August 2016 and June 2017.
Authorities began the investigation in 2017 after a victim told a counselor at Cunha Intermediate School that Altamirano had inappropriately touched her two years earlier, while attending Farallone View, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. Two other victims also came forward with similar stories to share with investigators.
— from staff reports
North Carolina man sentenced for attempted murder
A North Carolina man was sentenced to 64 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty on charges of attempted murder, car theft and battery on a police officer.
Bernard James Hofler, 40, was denied probation and will receive credit for 1,554 days already served. He was also ordered to pay $33,000 in restitution to the victims.
Hofler was accused of shooting two people in the face near a La Honda residence. The victims faced life-threatening injuries but survived. While being arrested, Hofler shot a deputy, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. There was no apparent motive for the shootings nor mental health issues at the time of the incident, authorities say.
— from staff reports
