Sarah Daeuber

Sarah Daeuber, of Half Moon Bay, bakes with quality ingredients like fresh-ground peanut butter, hand-grated carrots and honey from Pacifica-based NorCal Bees, but the treats she makes are not for humans. They’re for dogs.

“Legally, I’m not allowed to put ‘human grade’ on the packaging, but I’ve had humans try all of my treats,” said Daeuber, a former chef who launched Purple Pupcorn Dog Bakery and Emporium in late 2021. Daeuber’s primary taste tester, however, is her Chihuahua-Dachshund-Chow-Min Pin-Poodle-Pomeranian mix, Fionn.

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

