Foo Fighters’ guitarist Chris Shiflett could easily rest on his credentials during solo shows. But the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer (class of 2021) doesn’t want to just trot out the old hits. Instead, he prefers to expand his musical repertoire with Americana and country twang.
On Friday, Shiflett and bandmates Robert Jolly and Fox Fagan will take the backyard stage at Old Princeton Landing. It will be venue No. 2 on a six-stop California tour, and it will be Shiflett’s first time playing on the Coastside.
“Between Foos and my solo stuff, it’s pretty different, musically speaking,” Shiflett said in an interview with the Review. “And my role is different. But the throughline is the guitar playing. I’m just playing guitar all the time. I pretty much never take a break.”
Raised in Santa Barbara, Shiflett, age 52, is an avid surfer when his busy schedule allows. His rock star status affords him access to some of surfing’s marquee figures, including another Santa Barbara native and former world champion, Tom Curren. One of Shiflett’s songs, “Long, Long Year,” was used in a video of Curren surfing long, smooth waves in mainland Mexico. Shiflett says it “doesn't get much cooler than that.”
After 24 years with Foo Fighters, Shiflett is still determined not to be pigeonholed into one genre. His third full-length album “Lost at Sea” is expected to drop on Oct. 20. Two singles, “Dead and Gone” and “Black Top White Lines,” are fair game for Friday night’s show.
Shiflett’s tunes represent a gradual expansion of his musical repertoire. Music critics have described it as Americana with a country vibe. But Shiflett calls it “a mishmash of all the stuff that I love.”
“I love guitar playing and I love the craft of Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings,” Shiflett said. “I love country music in all its many forms.”
And after decades of touring with one of his generation’s most commercially successful bands, Shiflett is still eager to hit the road. In March, Shiflett did a six-stop tour around the United Kingdom and Ireland, headlining in Dublin, Glasgow and
London. When asked about the differences between
playing in larger versus smaller venues, Shiflett noted a heightened level of self-awareness.
“It made me realize that I hold my breath when I play guitar solos,” he said. “When I’d have to jump back into the chorus or the third verse, I realized I hadn’t breathed in like 45 seconds. It’s funny stuff like that I didn’t think about. You have to make these little adjustments to how you play and what you’re doing.”
When Shiflett isn’t playing his guitar, he’s talking
about it. He recently launched a video and podcast interview series called “Shred with Shifty” that shows notable guitar players breaking down records and riffs. Once again he’s expanding his horizons.
“It keeps you on your toes, but it’s good for you,” Shiflett said of his solo act. “It’s good to go out and get out at different levels, styles and people. One feeds the other.”
