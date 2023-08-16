Chris Shiflett

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett comes to Princeton this weekend with a toned-down, countrified sound.

 Photo courtesy Brantley Gutierrez

Foo Fighters’ guitarist Chris Shiflett could easily rest on his credentials during solo shows. But the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer (class of 2021) doesn’t want to just trot out the old hits. Instead, he prefers to expand his musical repertoire with Americana and country twang. 

On Friday, Shiflett and bandmates Robert Jolly and Fox Fagan will take the backyard stage at Old Princeton Landing. It will be venue No. 2 on a six-stop California tour, and it will be Shiflett’s first time playing on the Coastside. 

