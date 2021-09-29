The Stanford “Flu Crew” is back in Half Moon Bay this year. The influenza vaccine clinic will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Half Moon Bay Library, 620 Correas St.
Anyone 2 years or older can get the vaccine. Masks are required.
No appointment or identification is required and there is no cost or insurance necessary. For more information, call (650) 573-2877.
— from staff reports
