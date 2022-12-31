Updated 7:19 p.m.: Heavy rains fell across the region on Saturday causing widespread flooding on the coast and beyond. Highways 1, 92 and 35 were all closed sporadically and emergency crews had to help evacuate some Coastsiders. And officials said they narrowly avoided disaster at the sewer plant serving the entire Coastside.

The first signs of trouble came at 6:20 a.m., when the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office closed Highway 92 at Main Street and the lower lakes due to flooding on the roadway. The flooding was perhaps worst around Ox Mountain Landfill. Water flooded property at La Nebbia Winery and farther east as the Pilarcitos Creek reached flood stage.

Tags

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

(3) comments

Cid Young
Cid Young

It's not like they had no warning about the potential for flooding at the SAM PLANT. Last year they had flooding from the Pilarcitos Creek, and they have been "studying it" for a year now. Please note that the City's Storm Water 5 year Capital Improvement projects are UNFUNDED by over 10 million dollars. At least the SAM Board voted to make some needed electrical repairs since last December's storm.

Report Add Reply
JustinStockman

Great to hear from you, Cid.

Report Add Reply
Cid Young
Cid Young

It's not like they had no warning about the potential for flooding at the SAM PLANT. Last year they had flooding from the Pilarcitos Creek, and they have been "studying it" for a year now. Please not that the storm water 5 year Capital Improvement projects ate UNFUNDED by over 10 million dollars. At least the SAM Board voted to make some needed electrical repairs since last December's storm.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories