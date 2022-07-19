Fun and fundraising while fishing
By Peter Tokofsky
His biggest fish weighed only about 10 pounds, far from the winning catch nearly three times heavier, but many people at the third annual Cowboy Fishing Derby on Saturday considered Tom McGuirk the true champion.
“He doesn’t talk about himself,” said Doug Laughlin, captain of the boat Aqua Hero, “but Tom is really good for the community. He brings out the best in everybody.”
McGuirk is the driving force behind the annual fishing competition bringing locals together for good fun and a good cause. In 2019 a group of local businesses, including McGuirk’s Cowboy Fishing, organized a crab and steak dinner and evening of entertainment that raised almost $40,000 to help victims of the Paradise Fire.
McGuirk got the idea to combine this generosity with the camaraderie of a fishing contest. The first Cowboy Fishing Derby generated about $14,000 for the victims of the CZU Lightning Fire in 2020.
Last year the event raised more than $32,000 to support Sea Hugger and Save the Waves, two local charities helping to keep the water clean, as well as the Big Wave Project and the Coastside Fishing Club that releases smolt to help sustain the salmon population in the San Francisco Bay Area coastal waters.
On Saturday, as the fishermen returned with their catch to the former Driftwood lumberyard, McGuirk spoke about American Legion Post 474 in Princeton, the beneficiary of the derby this year.
“They offered a Thanksgiving meal for people without somewhere else to go, and distributed bags of toys around Christmas,” he said. “They’re special people and they need a new roof.”
The seriousness of purpose did not prevent participants from having a good time. The third annual Cowboy Fishing Derby kicked off with a happy hour, barbecue and poker tournament at Driftwood. “Better to lose now than tomorrow,” one contestant remarked.
McGuirk anticipated rough seas for the next day and accurately predicted that a salmon at a little more than 25 pounds could take the cup. He said 58 fishermen aboard 20 boats had each paid $150 to register for the competition, though not all ended up setting out at dawn on Saturday.
Rather than having categories for best catches of different species as in past years, the rules for the derby this year were simple: the three biggest fish win. In addition, organizers awarded a trophy for the boat that “best exemplifies what Cowboy Fishing is all about — bringing people together.” Emcee Mike McLaughlin said he and McGuirk reserved the right to select the top boat subjectively.
As the weigh-off approached the fishermen talked about the morning on the ocean. None of them were able to bring in a halibut, which would have practically assured a prize. “It was a little sporty out there, but I don’t think we lost anybody,” McLaughlin announced.
Contenders brought their biggest fish, mostly salmon, to the scale. Casey Smith earned first prize with a fish tipping the scales at 26.8 pounds, followed by Jimmy Cecil who hauled a 23.1-pound salmon onto the Que Sera Sera. John Larson, who went out alone on the Dream Catcher, was a close third with a 22.3 pounder. None of the winners accepted the invitation to say a few words to the crowd. “Give them a radio on a boat and they can’t shut up, but give them a mic and they don’t say a word,” McLaughlin remarked.
The judges decided that top boat honors would go to the crew with the heaviest combined weight of three fish they caught. Smith’s winner helped Capt. Walt Allen and mate Frank Volpe reach 58.65 pounds to take the cup for the Jaeda Ann. Volpe said that they set out at 6:45 a.m. and got two nice salmon within the first 30 minutes.
“People on some of the other boats heard us screaming when we pulled the big one in.” By 2 in the afternoon they were ready to head back to the harbor.
Following the awarding of fishing prizes, a long-toss cornhole tournament and a raffle raised additional funds for the cause.
With prizes, refreshments and support provided by Half Moon Bay Distillery, Sam’s Chowder House, Blue Ocean Brewing, Hop Dogma, Alifano Technologies, Spangler’s Market and Old Princeton Landing, the event netted more than $10,000 for the Legion and undoubtedly a few stories about the one that got away. ▪
The writer took top honors in cornhole with a sweet toss of the beanbag that floated through the salty air and gently kissed the edge of the hole as it cleanly dropped in. Following that impressive opening throw, the Review reporter quickly dispatched the competition in the playoff round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.