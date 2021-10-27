The eight regional fishery management councils in the United States came together last week for a three-day virtual event hosted by the Pacifica Fishery Management Council, which governs local waters.
Fishery managers found consensus on climate change, ethical standards of behavior and other crucial matters on the water. The group plans to seek funding to support underserved fishing communities and hold a 2022 workshop to study equity and environmental justice issues.
The group also discussed proposed changes to the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act, which gives each council the authority to develop fishery management plans in federally managed local waters.
For more information on the meeting, go to fisherycouncils.org/ccc-meetings/October-2021.
— from staff reports
