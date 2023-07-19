At a public meeting hosted by the San Mateo County Harbor District on Thursday, many fishermen and stakeholders at Pillar Point Harbor pleaded with staff not to increase berthing rates while local business remained at a standstill.
In late June, the Harbor Commission voted to increase most of its rates and fees by 5.6 percent to keep up with inflation, except for slip and berthing rates for commercial fishers. At the time, some commissioners suggested a discount should be given to owners of commercial vessels who lost money due to shortened crab and canceled salmon seasons.
Ultimately, the board decided to increase the slip fees and birthing rates by 2.8 percent, and commercial vessels would still get their usual 15 percent discount on the new rate. However, the board decided to host a workshop to get more public input on how the district should charge for commercial berthing rates. The information from the session will help inform any decision the board could make on berthing costs in August or September.
“I personally have a very strong feeling about what the fishing fleet brings to the harbor,” General Manager Jim Pruett said to attendees. “You bring the character of what the harbor is. A lot of people who come down to the harbor want to see the fishing boats. They want to buy fish and see fish offloaded and see the workings of a fishing harbor.”
For context, a 30-foot boat that is not for commercial fishing berthed on docks D-H pays $326 per month.
The district is writing off $4,300 per month by giving Pillar Point Harbor commercial fishing vessels a 15 percent discount on monthly slip fees. The district stopped a policy that allowed fishers to get one free month if they paid a year in advance because it ended up costing the district hundreds of thousands of dollars. The district also limited off-the-boat fish sales to ones berthed in Pillar Point Harbor.
About 20 people attended Thursday’s meeting with 23 more online. Suggestions ranged from keeping rates stagnant to reducing fees by 50 percent. Capt. William Smith, who goes by "Capt. Smitty,” said boats should be getting a reduction in their rent as many operators are losing between 50 to 70 percent of their income due to the loss of salmon season.
“This is a huge hit for us,” Smith said. “I’m frustrated that our berth rent is being raised at all, given the catastrophe going on.”
The impact of no salmon season is being felt statewide. In April, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office requested the National Marine Fisheries Service announce a Federal Fishery Disaster Declaration that could provide some relief to fishing communities financially hurt by the season closure.
Fishermen also pointed out that business in the harbor was down in general, even in the middle of the day. Some suggested the loss of foot traffic is likely due to Ketch Joanne Restaurant and Harbor Bar closing for months due to renovations.
Krystlyn Giedt, president and CEO of the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau, concurred with the sentiment, noting that early lodging reports on the coast are “exceptionally low,” likely because of the winter storms. She estimated local lodging is seeing just 40 to 50 percent of visitors that would usually come at this time.
“The economic effects are being felt far and wide on the Coastside,” Giedt said. “I can only imagine how much worse it is for the fishermen because you guys seem to get hit harder than most.”
Recreational fishers also urged the district not to increase rates, as many are unlikely to get federal disaster relief funding. Duane Winter, captain of Mooch Better Fishing, said his charter business had hit near rock bottom. He’s done nine charters all year, and in peak salmon season he’d do five to six trips a week.
“I can’t tell you what a disaster it's been,” said Winter, who has fished out of Pillar Point Harbor since 1980 and operated his charter since 2011. “Insurance and fuel costs have gone up. The harbor is dying. We’ve lost our restaurant, we don’t have an ice machine anymore. We don’t have anything to draw people there.
“The passenger fees for the few passengers we have, it just feels like the harbor is dying and we’re being charged more to keep it afloat. And it’s not our fault,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to survive ourselves.”
“We’re hurting too financially,” added Doug Laughlin, a board member of the Coastside Fishing Club. “I just want to make sure the commission stays fair to all berthers at the harbor. I think they have a responsibility spending taxpayer money to be fair and equal to all brothers. Personally, I want to be able to afford to stay in Pillar Point Harbor. But things get more expensive, maybe you have to take a look at something else. I love the harbor, I hope it bounces back. I want to be part of it when it is back.”
