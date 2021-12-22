A Washington state man charged with an assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury on a fishing boat outside of Pillar Point Harbor in July was sentenced to a year of probation with credit for time served on Monday, according to a report from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
A judge placed Orion Carlson, 39, on probation after he pleaded no contest in a plea deal. The judge also ordered him to pay $235 in fees and fines and to possess no weapons or ammunition. Orion has been in custody on $25,000 bail. The case was continued to Feb. 3 for the restitution report.
— from staff reports
