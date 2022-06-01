Updated 3 p.m.: Authorities were still working into the afternoon to remove a mountain lion from of a classroom at Pescadero High School. U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials were on the scene and they had positioned a vehicle with a cage in the back of the school.
The cat — estimated to be a 40-pound cub — ran into the school around 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning. That resulted in a lockdown of the school and a standoff after the cat was trapped in teacher Jose Perez's English language classroom.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office tweeted on Wednesday morning that all students and staff were safe and students had been sent home by about 11:30 a.m. Superintendent Amy Wooliever said students were taken by bus to Pescadero Elementary School to be reunited with parents. She noted that the school was following an existing disaster protocol.
A photo taken by a student clearly shows a mountain lion inside one of the classrooms in the South Coast school. The room is otherwise uninhabited.
Pescadero High School English teacher Randy Vail said via email, as he was locked down in another classroom, that the cat was first noticed by a teacher and a student in front of the school this morning. He said it tried to run into the building and first ran into the glass door. Once inside it ran into the glass door again and couldn't get out. That's when it went into the classroom and a staff member closed the door trapping it inside.
The Sheriff's Office tweet said that U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials were expected to safely and humanely remove the cat. A Sheriff's spokesman said the call came into dispatch at 8:20 a.m., as students filed in for the last day of classes.
Wooliever said Wednesday's planned middle school graduation events have been rescheduled to Thursday, before the high school ceremonies. High school finals will be rescheduled. She said the administration would work with individual teachers to make that possible.
Wooliever said it's not unusual to hear of mountain lions around school district property, but that nothing like this had ever happened before.
"I've seen some, but for it to be at school is pretty crazy," said sophomore Jay Alsadir.
As the situation unfolded, Pescadero students held hastily made signs with sayings like, "I like cats" and "save the cougar" and displayed them through the windows toward media and others gathered in front of the school.
"We're just really thankful our kids are amazing and that they sheltered in place and as always were respectful," said Wooliever, adding that when she first heard about the situation she thought it might be a senior prank.
