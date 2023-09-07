Taking charge

Dr. Shruti Dhapodkar, center, speaks during a training exercise. She has been with the county since 2017. Photo courtesy San Mateo County

San Mateo County is close to having a new director of the Department of Emergency Management today. County Executive Mike Callegy announced on Thursday the appointment of Dr. Shruti Dhapodkar to lead countywide efforts to coordinate emergency planning, response and recovery.

Dhapodkar is charged with thinking about a range of threats from earthquakes, tsunamis and wildfires to pandemics and climate change. She will succeed Don Mattei, who is retiring after a 40-plus-year career in public safety and is expecting to start on Oct. 2. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Board of Supervisors. A vote is expected at its Sept. 12 meeting.

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

Won’t it be great when the media stops feeling compelled to point out the first of some type to ever whatever?

Why does it matter the she is the first double Xer to hold the job? Why is it a headline?

We are told to be fair and I try my best. So why does it matter to me that she is a woman? Should not matter yet these kinds of headlines persist.

Reminds me of Robert Bernardo who really felt the fact that he was the first Gay, Jewish, Philipino, beauty contest winner to be elected to anything.

I just don’t get why the headline focus’s on something she didn’t accomplish. She is a surgeon! Far more impressive fact than her gender.

