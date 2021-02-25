On Thursday, the line for vaccines at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church stretched along the block. It was the first publicly accessible COVID-19 vaccine clinic on the Coastside, getting 300 shots into locals’ arms. Meanwhile, shots were delivered on the South Coast as well.
Thursday was a trial day targeting priority groups as HR Support, the company hired by San Mateo County to help distribute vaccines, opened a walk-in clinic and deployed roving clinics across the Coastside planned for the coming weeks.
By the end of the day, organizers from Puente de la Costa Sur and HR Support would visit eight farms and vaccinate more than 600 Coastsiders.
This week’s vaccine clinics targeted eligible residents 65 and older and those part of the agricultural worker group, which includes farmers, ranchers, and grocery store and restaurant workers. Eligible residents were notified by the county’s Health Department and directed to sign up for appointments by calling the city of Half Moon Bay or local community organizations like Coastside Hope, Ayudando Latino a Soñar and Puente de la Costa Sur.
HR Support Chief Operating Officer Gary Fanger said the company has been distributing thousands of vaccines each week for the last two months, in addition to running COVID-19 testing, mostly in the Central Valley. A main refrigerator at the church houses vaccine doses provided by the county, where HR Support’s mobile teams can pick doses up for distribution Coastside-wide.
Staging grounds in Half Moon Bay
Thursday afternoon outside the church, things were running behind schedule. Hem Karki, an employee at Chevron where he handles food, arrived with his co-worker at 11 a.m. After about an hour and a half he had the first dose of the vaccine. Despite the wait, he said he was pleased with his experience.
“I’m very excited because we are safer. Most people still haven’t gotten the vaccine,” Karki said.
Aris Garcia, logistics coordinator with HR Support, said the day’s vaccination schedule had been pushed later than planned because some people showed up hours ahead of their appointment times. But he said his team of seven at the Catholic’ church New Hall were making steady progress at 50 vaccinations per hour.
The building was too small to hold everyone waiting, but Garcia said it was important to keep everyone socially distanced.
“Safety is our first priority, followed by convenience,” Garcia said. “It would be a tragedy if someone gets sick now that they’re so close.”
HR Support staff wheeled around a cart for registration and another cart with the vaccine so people wouldn’t have to move. The appointment schedulers handled verification of people’s eligibility so registration was simply a matter of making sure the person’s name was on the day’s list.
Karki said making an appointment over the phone was easy. He called the number in the email his company sent him. Others had a tougher time getting a spot.
Among the line of more than 50 people outside the church was Brian Overfelt, owner of the Old Princeton Landing. He read about the vaccination clinic in an email from the Half Moon Bay Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau. The number he called led him to a Half Moon Bay city staffer tasked with booking appointments. After playing phone tag for about a day, he got a confirmation call around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Shortly after, Overfelt drove to his restaurant and told his employees to make their own appointments. He spotted five of them in line with him Thursday afternoon.
Julia Beatty, who works in the wellness department at New Leaf Community Markets, made her appointment by calling the nonprofit Coastside Hope Thursday morning at 10 a.m. The call lasted about a minute. She secured a same-day appointment at 1 p.m.
“I was shook,” Beatty said. “It was so easy.”
Beatty said getting the vaccine would make her feel safer, as someone working an essential job and with an autoimmune disease in remission.
As Beatty inched forward, about 30 people sat in folding chairs spread out inside the church’s northernmost hall waiting out the mandatory monitoring period, armed with newfound hope.
Traveling to the South Coast
At Pie Ranch on Thursday morning, around 30 people were filling out paperwork when the mobile team arrived to give them their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Most of the recipients were Pie Ranch employees, plus a handful of farmers from neighboring farms. Pie Ranch Executive Director Nancy Vail said leaders from Puente reached out to the farm to arrange the pop-up clinic to take advantage of a central, convenient site for several area farms.
“I feel really grateful that we were included, and I am hugely grateful to Puente for helping convene everybody,” Vail said.
In just an hour, each of the workers had received their first dose, and some even opted to take a COVID-19 test to allay any fears that a reaction to the vaccine could instead be a COVID-19 symptom.
Kaeleigh Carrier, an owner of local strawberry, tomato and flower farm Fly Girl, said she had no hesitation at all when she heard about the clinic. She is excited to be able to safely interact with the public at local farmers markets and see family after she’s had both doses in arm.
“We’ve been on the edge of our seats waiting for this,” Carrier said. “... It feels like safety.”
Ophelie Vico, who is helping organize South Coast clinics, said the influx of calls from residents interested in signing up for vaccines has been overwhelming, but Puente is working to slot in any eligible seniors and agricultural workers for future clinics.
In addition to the mobile clinics on the South Coast this week, which are set to return for the second dose in four weeks, Puente is helping organize weekly stationary clinics from 4 to 8 p.m. each Friday at Pescadero Elementary School. Distribution of 300 more doses is also scheduled for March 4 at Pescadero High School targeting agricultural and food workers and those over 65.
Although future clinic dates have not yet been set, as vaccine eligibility expands, Puente Executive Director Rita Mancera said her organization’s efforts to get shots in arms in the South Coast will only ramp up.
“We will continue hosting clinics until the entire South Coast who wants a vaccine gets a vaccine,” Mancera said.
