The first death due to the CZU August Lightning Complex fire was reported today. Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Clark said the decedent was a 70-year-old man and was recovered by helicopter at the end of Last Chance Road south of Año Nuevo State Park. Clark called the road “impassible.”
Clark said the man was reported missing early last week, and was found at the end of the road, away from his home. Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of his death, and four other people are currently reported missing within the fire range.
“This is very dark,” Clark said. “I think this is one of the darkest periods we’ve been in in this fire.”
As of 6 p.m. Sunday, 74,000 acres across San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties have burned, with the fire remaining at 8 percent containment. There are now 163 buildings destroyed, 152 of which are in Santa Cruz County, and just 11 in San Mateo County.
Within the first 10 minutes of the Sunday evening press conference, which was being held outdoors in Scotts Valley, heavy rain began to pour. While the downpour was a welcome relief from dry conditions, CalFire officials expressed concern about the storm rolling in tonight, which may bring dry lightning and unpredictable winds to the firefighting area.
“It’s a bit of a roll of the dice,” CalFire Operations Chief Mark Brunton said.
San Mateo County Sheriff’s Detective Rosemerry Blankswade encouraged residents to keep on top of changes in weather from social media, the Sheriff’s Office application and SMC alerts.
Officials continued to warn residents to stay out of evacuation zones, especially during the coming storm as cell phone services may cut out in affected areas. That could hamper the chances of a successful rescue if it were needed.
There were more reports of looting and scams related to the wildfire. Officials said they stopped a group of five looters with weaponry and stolen property, and have received numerous calls about GoFundMe scams. Blankswade said some San Mateo County residents have been affected by scams claiming to raise money for fire victims or firefighters.
“We ask that you do your due diligence to look into if these scams are real,” Blankswade said.
Brunton said the weather next week looks favorable, and with more resources, the firefight ahead could be more manageable.
“I think we’re going to have a lot of good success this coming week,” Brunton said.
