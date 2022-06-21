California’s inaugural State Parks Week gave locals an extra excuse to enjoy, and take care of, nature last week.
The five-day celebration of State Parks began with Land Acknowledgement Day on June 14 and concluded with Partnership and Volunteer Day on June 18. Local events included Nature Journaling for Mental Health in Pescadero and two coastal habitat restoration projects in Half Moon Bay.
Joanne Kerbavaz, senior environmental scientist with California State Parks based in Half Moon Bay, led the June 17 and 18 Coastal Habitat Restoration events at Dunes Beach.
June 17 was Stewardship Day, focused on demonstrating how people can help take care of the parks. “People don’t understand how much they can do as individuals to restore biological environments,” Kerbavaz said.
Kerbavaz, who has been with State Parks for 33 years, has seen local park habitats change drastically — for the better.
“As we’ve brought back the diversity of flora we’ve seen a return of animals” to coastal habitats, like the California thrasher, long-tailed weasels and garter snakes, she said. In addition to increasing biodiversity and giving native animals and plants space to thrive, restoring the Coastside dune habitats makes them more resilient to threats like sea level rise, she added.
On June 18, Partnerships and Volunteers Day, Kerbavaz addressed volunteers at Dunes Beach in Half Moon Bay. “It’s a message of hope and community and belonging, plus we get to do it outside and see whales, and how fun is that?” she said.
For the next three hours, volunteers, who had traveled from as far as Petaluma, hacked at invasive ice and mustard plants along the coastal bluff to the tune of the Pacific crashing on the beach below. In a few months time, native plants like poppies, lupins, primrose and strawberries will blossom.
California State Parks saw a bump in total volunteer hours due to COVID-19, Kerbavaz says. Volunteering with the parks became a safe way for people to come together outside. A base of long-term, reliable and passionate volunteers from across the Bay Area emerged. They now meet weekly on Thursdays at Half Moon Bay State Beach.
Two such reliable volunteers are Barbara Zotz of Los Altos and Hildegard Kural of Sunnyvale. The two retirees became fast friends through volunteering during the COVID-19 lockdown. “It’s the camaraderie, working outside, feeling like you’re doing something good for your mental and physical health and for the earth that keeps me coming back,” said Zotz. “You can’t find a better place to do this work,” added Kural.
The “super volunteers” showing up weekly at Half Moon Bay State Beach form a particularly prolific group led by John Salcido, a retired AT&T project manager from Belmont. Salcido deploys his corporate skills to his volunteer efforts, meticulously tracking the group’s impact in spreadsheets each week and evaluating which restoration approaches are reaping the most success. Since 2014, his group has planted 15,000 native plants at Half Moon Bay State Beach.
California State Parks manages 279 parks, 340 miles of coastline, 15,000 campsites, over 3,000 historic buildings and more than 11,000 archaeological sites — more land than any other state agency in the nation. The department also provides funding for local California nonprofits to develop programs related to conservation, recreation and connecting Californians with the outdoors. Fifteen of these parks are in the San Mateo coastal region.
“All Californians deserve access to these gorgeous areas,” says Kerbavaz. “The more people who can visit these environments, the more will appreciate and take care of them.”
