Appointments for first dose Pfizer vaccines are still available in Half Moon Bay this week.
The vaccines will be offered at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church on Church Street from 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. For an appointment on Wednesday, sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0b48aaae2faaff2-324216. Thursday’s appointments are available at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0b48aaae2faaff2-325217.
Qualifying residents include anyone over 65, residents of congregate living facilities, and workers in agriculture, fishing, restaurants, grocery stores, in-home supportive services, transportation, utilities and janitorial services.
Anyone receiving their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine should make an appointment ahead of time and must bring valid ID and documentation that proves occupation or qualification for the vaccine. Insured residents should bring proof of insurance.
The vaccines are free to anyone who lives or works in San Mateo County and are available regardless of immigration status or insurance coverage.
As of Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of appointments were still available. A Facebook post from Coastside Hope says that drop-ins will only be accommodated for qualifying people if doses are available.
Coastside Hope Executive Director Judith Guerrero said anyone who got a first dose of the Moderna vaccine locally in February should not sign up for these appointments. She said representatives from HR Support will be reaching out to Coastsiders in need of their second Moderna dose individually to schedule them appointments for a Friday clinic.
This version changes the duration of the clinics.
