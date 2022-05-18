Firefighters extinguished a grass fire on Saturday on Highway 92 at the Cañada Road exit.
Crews responded to the call at 6 p.m. and said the flames appeared to be started by fireworks.
Cal Fire personnel contained the fire to about half an acre. According to a statement from Cal Fire, conditions are extremely dangerous, and setting off fireworks could have led to a devastating fire. Fireworks are illegal to purchase and use in San Mateo County, and fines can reach $1,000. Buyers can be held liable for damages, fire experts say.
“This fire was contained relatively quickly thanks to quick fire suppression,” Cal Fire CZU Division Chief Rich Sampson said in the release. “The fire was surrounded by roads, which helped to keep the fire boxed in, and wind conditions were light. But as the weather warms up, and we get closer to the Fourth of July, vegetation will continue to dry out.
“It is concerning that we had a fireworks-related fire this early in the season,” he said. “This provides further evidence that the vegetation is extremely dry and receptive to fire."
—August Howell
