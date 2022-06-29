Fire crews scrambled to contain two fast-moving grass fires in the Emerald Hills neighborhood last week and issued evacuation orders near Woodside, Redwood City and unincorporated stretches. The fires, on the first day of summer, brought an ominous start to the Bay Area fire season.
Crews were dispatched at 2:24 p.m. on June 21, to two separate fires at the southern border of Edgeview Park near Cañada Road. The blazes were named Colton Fire and the Edgewood Fire. The former brush fire was put out and contained to a few acres at 4:15 p.m., but the Edgewood Fire continued to grow well into Tuesday evening, triggering a six-alarm response that called in resources from South San Francisco to Palo Alto.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Some media reports say residents heard loud explosions just before the blaze started. The fire burned mostly grass, vegetation and oak trees. No burned structures or injuries to residents were reported.
Evacuations were ordered in parts of the Emerald Hills area in the afternoon and were downgraded to warnings after 8 p.m. that day. By Friday, the fire was 98 percent contained to 20 acres. The fires came during an early summer heat wave, as temperatures were above 90 across much of the Peninsula on Tuesday, hitting the low 80s on the coast.
“What this showed us is we have extremely dry fuel,” Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox said at a media briefing. “We’re talking about the middle of June and we're seeing fire danger weeks ahead of where we normally are.”
Four firefighters on the burn line suffered minor injuries and had to be taken to a hospital. A barrage of fire agencies responded including Cal Fire San Mateo County-Santa Cruz Unit, San Mateo County Fire Department, Woodside Fire Protection District, Redwood City Fire Department, Central County Fire Department, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, South San Francisco Fire Department and the Kings Mountain
Fire Department. Cal Fire had a plane and helicopter dumping retardant on the flames.
Nearly 60 personnel were at the scene at one point. More than 20 inmates from the Ben Lomond Conservation Camp, one of more than 35 state camps that employ incarcerated firefighters, were helping as well.
The fires left nearly 3,500 Peninsula residents, without power after the blaze began. That number was reduced to 1,100 customers by Thursday. The flames were close to a Pacific Gas and Electric substation on Cañada Road. It's not clear if the fire broke out at that substation.
PG&E said in a report filed with California Public Utilities Commission that Cal Fire collected PG&E equipment from the Emerald Lake Distribution Circuit. ▪
