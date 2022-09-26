Updated: 4 p.m.: Firefighters responded to a grass fire near Pigeon Point this afternoon and by 3:30 p.m. indicated they had it under control.
Reports are sketchy, but CalFire reported on Twitter there was "moderate spread" and that the fire in an area described as the Pigeon Point Bluffs was contained to five acres. The state fire agency reported that forward progress of the fire had been stopped. A short video showed smoke rising from smoldering embers but no flames.
Thanks HMB Review for the update on the grass fire near Pigeon Point [thumbup]. It's a place I love and worried about with the early reports of fire.
It sounds as if the firefighters got this one in time. So this team performance gets an “A”.
To keep handing out “A”s, in a warming and drying world, where more people want to live in the urban interface, with an aging grid
and never enough money or support for prescribed burns and vegetation management projects…. we need to up our game.
And here is how we can do that.
We need to encourage kids to get into the training and education pipeline for the jobs of tomorrow, that will help us prepare for, prevent and mitigate the fires that escape initial attack and go on to become devastating suburban forest fires. This is a trillion dollar issue.
Santa Cruz County learned this lesson the hard way by losing a thousand units of housing in the CZU Fire of 2020, just a few miles from Pigeon Point.
San Mateo County has the money in a secret account, to influence curriculum in the schools by promoting the “scientific principles of conservation” in “supervised formal curriculum”. This is money from the game wardens’ fine money fund that is authorized by the California State Fish & Game Code Section 13103(a).
I would welcome a competitive environment where film makers could submit video production proposals to the County Supervisors.
The catch is that the Supervisors will demand proof of an eager audience for the educational videos that they find.
Thus, a “letter of interest” from a school teacher, school board member or Principal is a prerequisite for any credible proposal.
Please have a look at my video script
(Middle School version)
at
dub dub dat canonbal dat orq
and forward this message to any educators that you know.
Steve Kennedy
Executive Producer
The Cannonball Express
