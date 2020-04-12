Firefighters and emergency medical personnel are responding to calls for service in the midst of a global pandemic. Coastside Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Dave Cosgrave said the department is operating at full strength and asking emergency callers whether they might have COVID-19 before first-responders arrive.
He said that, when someone calls 911, a dispatcher asks questions related to COVID-19 to inform firefighters and emergency medical technicians if the victim or patient could have had contact with the virus.
Cosgrave said CFPD is taking extra precautions to keep firefighters safe, including limiting the number of people responding to calls.
“We are sending just one person in to see the patient if at all possible, whereas before it was three people that would respond,” he said.
Another tactic being used is asking if a patient can come outside rather than be seen inside. If that is not possible, only allowing one first responder in the house conserves the department’s personnel protective equipment and lowers the risk of spreading the virus. When firefighters need to wear protective equipment they have access to gloves, masks, goggles and a gown.
“So far, we have enough PPE and we’ve also recently accepted a donation of N95 masks from a local resident,” Cosgrave said.
Since the pandemic became national news, medical calls for the department are down, according to Cosgrave.
“I think most people are doing telemedicine or calling for advice,” he said. “There are also less vehicle accidents because the mobility of the community is reduced.”
Other local fire departments report a similar experience. Kings Mountain Fire Department Assistant Chief Hank Stern says calls are down year over year.
“We are seeing less activity on the roads,” Stern said.
Both Stern and Cosgrave said their departments have a strict decontamination protocol when firefighters return to the station, including disinfecting all surfaces of the engines and cleaning any gear worn at the scene.
To date, no firefighters working with CFPD and KMFD have reported testing positive for COVID-19.
Stern said that despite nationwide reports of PPE shortages, his department has enough to get through unless things get drastically worse.
“Right now, we’re in good shape,” he said. “We also had a brewery donate hand sanitizer, so that was a huge help.”
Some firefighters are also pitching in to assist in ensuring there is adequate protective equipment.
Austin Seely, a firefighter with the San Mateo County Fire Department at the Skylonda Fire Station, read an article about a Boy Scouts project involving a 3D printed design for face mask clips. Seely, who had a 3D printer at home, replicated the design and printed out clips for the rest of his crew.
“If you wear masks all day long it can irritate behind your ears,” he said. “This gives some extra relief, it’s a comfort thing.”
Seely, who’s been at the Skylonda station for about three years, said working during this pandemic has not changed his day-to-day job.
“I take extra precautions, but I am still showing up and doing my job just like any other essential worker,” he said.
Hank said it’s important for people to adhere to the shelter-in-place orders because it allows first responders to prioritize their attention to the coronavirus response.
