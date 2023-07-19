On July 11, three firefighters at the Coastside Fire Protection District Station 41 in El Granada got an unusual request. Answering the call, they arrived on a riverbed along the Coastal Trail about a half-mile south of Venice Beach in Half Moon Bay not to put out a fire or deal with a medical emergency, but to lift a fallen horse that was stuck in the mud.
Kemo Sabe, a horse owned by an employee at Sea Horse Ranch, had slipped, become lodged in a slippery ditch, and was unable to get up. He was surrounded by Sea Horse Ranch horses and employees who were on a group tour. Firefighters were informed that the rider had dismounted, and the horse had lost its footing and fell on its right side without the rider on him, said Cal Fire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette.
Several workers from Sea Horse Ranch were trying to get the horse up, but the animal had no leverage while wedged in the crevice. The group of riders ultimately left fire Capt. Paramedic Tyler Martin, fire apparatus engineers Cody Miller and Chris Bell, and San Mateo County Sheriff's Office deputies with the horse.
As they were preparing to put a 2.5-inch hose around the back of the horse in order to drag him onto flatter ground, they began removing dirt around him pulling on its bridle. After a few tugs, Kemo Sabe finally got his front legs under him and stood up tall. Minus a few bumps and scratches, he appeared to be OK.
"We are well-trained, but a large animal rescue is something more intricate,” Martin said. “We did have a large animal rescue group on the way. We didn't want to push the horse too hard. We wanted to help the horse up without any serious injury so the horse could continue to thrive.
when you are able to help an animal in need,” he added. “You don't get a verbal thank you, but we felt a thank you from the horse. The horse was very approachable after he stood up. He was pawing into the dirt with one hoof. It felt like the horse was thanking us.”
