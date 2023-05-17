protections against wildfire

Experts say to be mindful of appropriate protections against wildfire that ease at greater distances from the structure.

 Illustration courtesy USDA

In 2021 Cal Fire recorded 7,396 wildfires that damaged or destroyed 3,846 structures. Last year nearly the same number of wildfires ravaged the state, but those 7,490 blazes impacted only 876 structures. The major reason for the decline in the number of homes burning, according to Cal Fire Capt. Jordan Motta, has been the implementation of fire-resistant home and landscaping design.

Motta offered the audience at “Fire Safety and Defensible Space on the Coast,” the latest Brews and Views program at the Half Moon Bay Brewing Co., statistics such as these, along with practical recommendations. He also had a healthy dose of humor to inspire the small steps everyone can take to protect homes and slow flames during future wildfires.

