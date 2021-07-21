Fire Safe San Mateo County, a local committee dedicated to fire protection and planning, is looking for community members to serve as liaisons on an advisory board.
The new board will be composed of members from each of five zones that encompass the county, including one representative each from the Midcoast and South Coast.
More information about Fire Safe SMC and the new board is available at www.firesafesanmateo.org.
— from staff reports
