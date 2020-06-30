Smoke spread across the Coastside on Tuesday morning as a fire spread from storage containers to a nearby warehouse in Princeton.
The fire was first reported at 9:40 a.m. It took Coastside Fire Protection District firefighters about 30 minutes to knock down the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No injuries were reported. CalFire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette said she was not sure whether anyone was inside the warehouse at the time of the fire.
The fire brought a substantial response. Crews from the Coastside, North County Fire District, Coastside Volunteer Fire Department, San Mateo County Fire Department, and San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department were on the scene for a time.
— Libby Leyden
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.