Fire in Princeton
Coastside firefighters were on the scene of a structure fire in Princeton on Tuesday morning. Ten units were working the blaze, which is reported on Harvard Avenue. Photo courtesy Dave Anderson

Smoke spread across the Coastside on Tuesday morning as a fire spread from storage containers to a nearby warehouse in Princeton.

The fire was first reported at 9:40 a.m. It took Coastside Fire Protection District firefighters about 30 minutes to knock down the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported. CalFire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette said she was not sure whether anyone was inside the warehouse at the time of the fire.

The fire brought a substantial response. Crews from the Coastside, North County Fire District, Coastside Volunteer Fire Department, San Mateo County Fire Department, and San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department were on the scene for a time.

— Libby Leyden

