Crews from several departments worked to contain a brush fire Saturday afternoon near Boulder Creek in Santa Cruz County, according to a social media post from officials at Cal Fire's San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit.
Cal Fire first posted at 1:59 p.m. that an estimated quarter-acre fire was 50 percent contained on Two Bar Road near Boulder Creek in an unincorporated part of the county.
Cal Fire tweeted early Sunday that crews soon contained the fire to what turned out to be 0.13 acres. No injuries were reported from the fire, which is under investigation.
