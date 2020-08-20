  1. Home
UPDATED 12:57 p.m.: Firefighters say the complex of fires sweeping through southern San Mateo and northern Santa Cruz counties is “unprecedented” and has grown from 25,000 acres to 40,000 acres overnight. Parts of the area have been evacuated and more evacuations are anticipated.

Fire officials say they continue to be hampered by heat, wind and a lack of resources and are concerned only with saving lives in the path of fires known as the CZU August Lightning Complex. They warned at a 6 a.m. news conference that the fire was likely to continue to grow over the next 48 hours.

Overnight, 160 law enforcement personnel combed through communities including Boulder Creek, Davenport and Bonny Doon to evacuate people in danger. There are evacuation orders for Loma Mar, Dearborn Park area, Pescadero Creek County Park area, Butano State Park area, South Skyline Boulevard near Highway 9, Russian Ridge Open Space area, the Middleton tract and Portola Redwoods State Park People in these areas should leave immediately.

There are additional warnings for the Pescadero State Beach area, Bean Hollow, San Gregorio, La Honda, the area around the Red Barn, Skylonda and Langley Hill. People in these areas should prepare to leave if necessary.

Fire officials said the fire was still 0 percent contained and likely to burn for weeks. Twenty structures have been burned so far and another 8,600 are considered immediately threatened by the path of the fire.

Five-hundred-ninety-one firefighters are assigned to the blaze.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Lt. Saul Lopez said 320 homes and 1,100 people in the county have been evacuated.

Officials pleaded with residents to leave once mandatory evacuation orders are issued. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office says there are people who are unaccounted for and presumed to have stayed in their homes in the path of the fire.

This version corrects earlier mistakes in the evacuation order area.

