CalFire is calling for the evacuation of the area in red and for those in the yellow area to prepare for evacuation as of 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Image courtesy San Mateo County

UPDATED 4:40 p.m.: Late Tuesday afternoon, fire officials told people living near Butano State Park, including the Barranca Knolls community, to evacuate their homes as a complex of lightning-induced fires drew near.

People in Loma Mar and in the Dearborn Park vicinity were previously told to be ready to move if need be. By 4:30 p.m., that warning area included people living near Pescadero Creek County Park.

The fires were sparked by weekend lightning strikes. They are among dozens of fires that were started by lightning early Sunday and Monday mornings. Most have been contained, but some are proving difficult to attack.

The most dangerous South Coast fire was listed as burning 1,000 acres and was 0 percent contained by midday on Tuesday.

Those in the area are advised to pack essentials for quick evacuation. Make sure you have your medications and that your vehicle has fuel.

Residents can sign up for text updates at https://tinyurl.com/yy5ojsnc.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency across California due to the ongoing heatwave and spread of wildfires.

“We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” Newsom said in a prepared release. “California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions.”

