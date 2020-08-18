UPDATED 4:40 p.m.: Late Tuesday afternoon, fire officials told people living near Butano State Park, including the Barranca Knolls community, to evacuate their homes as a complex of lightning-induced fires drew near.
People in Loma Mar and in the Dearborn Park vicinity were previously told to be ready to move if need be. By 4:30 p.m., that warning area included people living near Pescadero Creek County Park.
The fires were sparked by weekend lightning strikes. They are among dozens of fires that were started by lightning early Sunday and Monday mornings. Most have been contained, but some are proving difficult to attack.
The most dangerous South Coast fire was listed as burning 1,000 acres and was 0 percent contained by midday on Tuesday.
Those in the area are advised to pack essentials for quick evacuation. Make sure you have your medications and that your vehicle has fuel.
Residents can sign up for text updates at https://tinyurl.com/yy5ojsnc.
Shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency across California due to the ongoing heatwave and spread of wildfires.
“We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” Newsom said in a prepared release. “California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions.”
Years and years and years of not being allowed to remove dangerous fuels.
San Mateo County is a literal tinderbox. I was down on the Candelabra trail near Gazos a month ago and it is bone dry. Nice work "environmentalists."
Happy now?
Sierra Club should get the bill for all of this wasteful destruction that there foolish environmental plays have caused.
Maybe you feel good when you blame some body else - how about just helping
How did the lightning manage not to hit private property? Are you saying every fire is on State or County Owned land?
"I was down on the Candelabra trail near Gazos a month ago and it is bone dry. "
Is that not typically the case this time of year? I was at Gazos Creek last weekend. Creek still flowing strong. Should make it until winter rains. Water still cool and amazingly clear.
"Years and years and years of not being allowed to remove dangerous fuels." What are referring to? (honest question)
