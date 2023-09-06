Last week the Coastside Fire Protection District Board of Directors agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding with California State Parks to allow state lifeguards to use the district’s Kawasaki Mule, an all-terrain emergency response vehicle, on Coastside beaches. The vehicle will be stored at the State Parks’ facility at the end of Kelly Avenue and will be available for both firefighters and state lifeguards to use in emergencies. 

The reason for the agreement is that the fire district had paid for a new Kawasaki Mule and expects it to arrive within a few months. The board purchased it for $40,000, and it’s currently being outfitted with more seat capacity, a roll bar for patient protection and improved communications equipment.

