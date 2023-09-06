Last week the Coastside Fire Protection District Board of Directors agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding with California State Parks to allow state lifeguards to use the district’s Kawasaki Mule, an all-terrain emergency response vehicle, on Coastside beaches. The vehicle will be stored at the State Parks’ facility at the end of Kelly Avenue and will be available for both firefighters and state lifeguards to use in emergencies.
The reason for the agreement is that the fire district had paid for a new Kawasaki Mule and expects it to arrive within a few months. The board purchased it for $40,000, and it’s currently being outfitted with more seat capacity, a roll bar for patient protection and improved communications equipment.
The contract between the CFPD has not been signed yet as the new vehicle has not arrived. The fire district will still retain ownership of the older vehicle.
The agreement with State Parks allows firefighters, if they’re in the vicinity, to use the one parked at the State Parks facility if they need to make a beach rescue, which saves time since firefighters won’t have to get the vehicle from Fire Station 40, Cal Fire Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox said. The new Kawasaki Mule will be housed at Fire Station 40 at the south end of Half Moon Bay and can be transported via a trailer. The one now shared with State Parks can be used on local beaches and the Coastal Trail.
Cox noted that vehicles like this are especially helpful in hard-to-reach places on the Coastside. For example, crews responded to a trail rescue on El Granada Boulevard on Aug. 30, the day of the board meeting, and two trail rescues the prior weekend, one on Montara Mountain and one above Devil’s Slide.
