The Coastside Fire Protection District has moved a step closer to revamping its Moss Beach Station 44 to two stories with a much larger apparatus bay. The CFPD board last week reviewed the proposed design and agreed to solicit requests for proposals to design and permit the project.
Though the fire district looked at other potential sites in Moss Beach and Montara, it ultimately decided upgrading the current station would be practical. Over the last nine months, SVA Architects did a three-phased study on the site layout and how proposed renovations fit in the space.
The preferred concept is a two-story building for staff connected to a large single-story vehicle storage space. The two-story portion could reach up to 28 feet, though it will vary depending if the roof is slanted. The large apparatus bay is three vehicles wide and designed to allow for an easier turning radius, Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Cox said. An independent cost estimator, Sierra West, stated the construction would cost $8.9 million if started in May 2024.
The first floor will contain a lobby and meeting room. Upstairs, staff will find sleeping quarters and a kitchen. The exact specifications of the meeting and training room are yet to be determined, and board members questioned if the proposed 30-person minimum is necessary. The initial design means the station can house four beds upstairs.
The new station will likely have solar panels on the roof. As part of California’s carbon reduction targets, the California Energy Commission announced new efficiency standards this year for newly constructed buildings and modifications to existing buildings. As of Jan. 1, 2023, the mandate requires that commercial and some multifamily residential buildings must have a solar panel array and battery storage system installed.
Directors noted that with all the renovations proposed, the project will be a tight fit on the property with not much room for error. Director Steve Stockman hoped the feasibility study would not hurt design efforts going forward. He referenced last-minute expenses for the El Granada Fire Station 41 after it opened in summer 2021. In response to complaints about outside lighting, the district made $40,000 worth of modifications to dim pole lights and replace switches that could turn off the lights when not in use.
“As a board and staff, we need to do everything in our ability to prevent what happened,” he said.
