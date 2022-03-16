Local fire officials are rolling out a new online database they say will help first responders handle the logistics during emergencies on the Coastside.
The Coastside Fire Protection District “Community Connect” program is a new online database that can store the information submitted by both residential and commercial owners. It’s all voluntary, but it’s intended to provide useful information for fire crews responding to calls.
For example, a business can log in the type of fire control systems installed or evacuation procedures employees are supposed to follow. Residential homeowners can upload the number of people or pets in the home, and if a person on site has mobility issues. When crews respond to an emergency, they’ll use the program to get a headcount of people at a specific location, check whether any of them have outstanding needs and note any emergency policies are in place.
According to the program’s website, the data is secured by “bank-level encryption.” The software also allows fire crews to text messages to residents when they are dispatched.
“Community Connect is a free, secure, and easy-to-use platform that allows you to share critical information about your household that will aid first responders and emergency response personnel when responding to your residence,” Cal Fire unit Chief Nate Armstrong said in a statement on the agency’s website. “By providing information about your household that you feel is important for us to know about at the time of an emergency, we can ensure you and everything you care about is protected to the best of our ability.”
