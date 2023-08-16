Last week the Coastside Fire Protection District hosted a public meeting to get input from Midcoast residents on the proposed renovations to Fire Station 44 in Moss Beach.
The project comes as San Mateo County is considering whether to allow the development of 71 affordable housing units in 16 two-story buildings on nearby property. But fire officials say the station upgrades aren’t tied to the proposed Cypress Point project and have been years in the making.
The project was spurred on by the CFPD Board of Directors five years ago after a study showed that the firehouse on Stetson Street was aged and outdated. After a lengthy feasibility study examining if the district should move on from Moss Beach, the board ultimately decided upgrading the current facility was the most viable and cost-effective option. The district is not planning to raise funds for the project through bonds or taxes, CFPD President Gary Burke said.
Three firefighters would occupy the building at all times, and the expansion will allow for more firefighters to be on duty during high-risk events and house additional reserve fire apparatus. During construction, firefighters will be housed temporarily in leased property near the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office substation off Highway 1.
Fire officials hope to break ground by the third quarter of 2024, and the project could take at least a year to complete. Though the final cost for the design and construction of the renovations is not yet known, a preliminary estimate in April had construction alone at $11.3 million. Burke noted there will be another community discussion in the fall.
Austin Duncklee, a project manager with PBK Architects, showed attendees the proposed design. He noted some priorities with the modernized aesthetic include minimizing light pollution, protecting existing views and retaining stormwater runoff. A key feature is a new driveway that will allow fire engines to turn behind the station and pull into the apparatus bay instead of backing into it as they currently do. New fans will be installed in an attic, a less noisy alternative for the neighborhood, Duncklee said
Though the structure will add a second story, the overall height will only increase by 7 feet because the existing floor, and its steep driveway, will be lowered. The building is anticipated to be 26 feet high at its zenith.
The first story will have a fitness space, training classroom, offices, storage and laundry facility. The second floor will have five dorm rooms, a kitchen and dining room, and an outdoor patio. The firehouse floor footprint will expand from about 4,000 to 7,000 square feet.
“This is a full-service facility,” Duncklee said. “It’s a big improvement from what we have now. This will have every program on it that is needed for this to function like a modern-day firehouse.”
The new building is also better suited to diverting and filtering stormwater runoff through greenspace features. Multiple people inquired about the lighting plan, something they felt was important for a fire
station located in the middle of a residential neighborhood. Duncklee said the intent, for now, is that the station will have several lights mounted on the side of the building and a retaining wall. It’s possible those lights could eventually be programmed and dimmed depending on the time of night, Duncklee said.
Another discussion point was the proposed building color, a bright fire-truck red on roughly half of the front facade. Some Midcoast residents felt it was too bright and intrusive. Others thought the red made the building more identifiable, both during emergencies and when nothing is burning. San Mateo County has not officially reviewed the design yet, so both the aesthetic and color choices are not finalized.
“It becomes a safety feature as much as it’s a design feature,” Duncklee said of the color choice. “There might be other ways to do that as well, but that’s where the intent is at.”
