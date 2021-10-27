The two state agencies that oversee debris removal from recent fires say that more than 80 percent of properties affected by wildfire in 2020 are now able to rebuild. In all, more than 3,600 properties have been returned to use after the state’s debris removal process.
Administered by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery, also known as CalRecycle, the state’s Consolidated Debris Removal Program works to remove eligible fire-related debris, including burned metal, concrete, contaminated soil and ash from burned properties at no cost to the property owners.
State officials say 2.5 billion tons of debris has been removed, and all that remains in some cases is soil testing and other hazard controls. All of the properties affected in San Mateo County have been cleared for rebuilding.
— from staff reports
