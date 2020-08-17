  1. Home
Plumes of smoke
Smoke billows out from the entrance to Big Basin park on Monday. It was one of several fires in southern San Mateo or northern Santa Cruz counties. Adam Pardee / Review

Firefighters have battled at least 22 fires in wildlands across San Mateo County since a weekend storm brought lightning that provided all the spark that was necessary amid dry conditions. Smoke added to the cloud cover created by a tropical disturbance offshore to create an eerie sky on Monday.

The extent of the fires still burning was under review. Officials planned to fly over the area to better map the situation on the ground. Most of the fires were presumed to have started with lightning strikes over the weekend.

Locally, the 25-acre fire just east of Año Nuevo State Park appeared to be the biggest concern. Early Monday, CalFire reported 0 percent containment in that effort.

There were no evacuations reported from any of the more local fires.

This version restates when the fires occurred to note that many are now out or under control.

— from staff reports

