Cal Fire, the San Mateo County Fire Department and crews from the Ben Lomond Conservation Camp plan to conduct a one-day burn of the dam faces on San Francisco Public Utilities property today. The seven-acre burn includes four acres at San Andreas Dam and three acres at the Pilarcitos Dam.
The burn was originally scheduled for Tuesday but moved to today.
It will begin about 9 a.m. and residents can expect light smoke visible from Interstate 280 and parts of the Coastside. The goal is to reduce the fire fuels and maintain access for inspection of the dams moving forward. It also provides training for fire crews.
The work has been done after surveys for special status animals.
— from staff reports
