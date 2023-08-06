The Coastside Fire Protection District is hosting a public meeting for Midcoast residents to share their thoughts on the proposed redesign of Moss Beach Station 44.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 ,at the Moss Beach fire station, located at 501 Stetson St. The CFPD Board of Directors and architects will present the design and features of the new station, and attendees will be able to ask questions and make comments. A feasibility study published in April estimated the construction could go north of $10.3 million, particularly with contingencies and inflation.
