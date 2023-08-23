The Federal Reserve was slow to recognize the long-lasting negative impact of inflation and lately has been raising interest rates aggressively to combat it. For most of the time since the last real estate recession in 2009 through present, the Fed has kept the federal funds rate near 0 percent. It started raising rates in 2015 when it felt the economy was recovering, lowered it again for COVID-19, and raised it when inflation took off last year.

Cheap money was great for borrowers (i.e. mortgages, car loans) and investors, but bad for savers. Now the opposite is true. Interestingly, mortgage rates back in 2007 and 2008 were not too different from where rates are now. I think many people got used to low interest rates as if that was going to continue forever.

