U.S. wildlife officials are looking to expand the West Coast habitat for sea otters, which are now only seen on the Central Coast of California.

 Photo courtesy Rob Cala

Three weeks ago, one adventurous sea otter was spotted near Tunitas Creek. Fitzgerald Marine Reserve Ranger Rob Cala had not seen one in the area in eight years. 

The rare sighting could soon be an everyday delight. A recent U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service report on potential sea otter reintroduction affirmed the feasibility of reintroducing the threatened species to the Northern California and Oregon coast. 

