Last week, the Planning Commission signed off on a new parklet in front of Fattoria e Mare and Barterra Winery. The area will provide outdoor seating for customers from both businesses and includes wooden boardwalks, planter boxes, landscaping, tables and chairs taking up five parking spaces, or about 1,000 square feet.
The new dining spaces will only be open to the public during non-business hours, city Associate Planner Scott Phillips said. City staff said there were no inquiries from business or property owners throughout the noticing timeline and review through the Architectural Advisory Committee.
After approving a Coastal Development Permit for the parklet, commissioners voiced approval for the project, praising its location and aesthetic, though some did voice concerns about how narrow the sidewalks would become with the additional tables and requested the applicant ensure there was adequate space for foot traffic on the public right of way.
The permit does not include a term, and the businesses will have to pay for the installation and maintenance when it signs a licensing agreement with the city to use the public space for a fixed term of about one or two years, with options to extend it. The city can request it to be removed at any time.
The parklet is designed by local architect Ed Love, and it’s anticipated the two businesses could expand the parklets after improvements are done to the Main Street Bridge, but those plans are likely years away.
