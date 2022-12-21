For many Americans a trip to Washington, D.C., to meet elected officials is a rite of passage that comes with living in a democracy. The school or family trip to Washington is part tourism and part civics lesson, a dose of political discussion mixed with museum visits and sightseeing.
For three South Coast residents who joined a delegation to the nation’s capital last week, however, the journey lacked the carefree attitude of a field trip or vacation. Yolanda Guzman, Elvira Medrano and Maria Juana Zavala needed to overcome fear and uncertainty before boarding their flight to the district.
Guzman, Medrano and Zavala emigrated from different parts of Mexico a decade or more ago. Collectively, they have labored for more than a half-century on farms and in nurseries in Half Moon Bay and Pescadero. All three lack legal immigration documents.
When the three women received invitations to join the United Farm Workers lobbying campaign on behalf of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act they knew they wanted to lend their support. But after living much of their lives in fear of deportation, the idea of stepping out of the shadows and into the seat of government, producing identification to board a plane, leaving their families behind and losing several days of income made the trip seem out of the question.
All three of the women said that if their families, especially their children, did not encourage them to take this bold step they would have declined the invitation.
If signed into law, the Modernization Act would establish an immigration category of certified agricultural worker protecting farmworkers and their families from deportation.
The House of Representatives passed the bill introduced by Rep. Zoe Lofgren in March 2021, but the Senate has not brought it to a vote. If the upper house does not act before the new Congress is seated, the process must start over. The bill, which has support from growers who rely on immigrant labor, has little prospect for success in a Republican-controlled House.
After receiving brief training from UFW on how to make their case to Congress, the women summoned their courage and joined separate groups making the rounds in the Senate and House Office Buildings.
“When I told my story,” Medrano said, “I started crying. But they said, ‘Don’t worry, this is possible.’ They didn’t know how much people suffer.”
By the end of the day the visitors from Pescadero were becoming seasoned lobbyists. Zavala opened her journal to show her notes on visits to senators from Nevada, Michigan and New Mexico. Guzman’s collection of business cards tracked her conversations with aides to Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii and congressmen from Colorado and New Mexico.
Their message in each case was simple. They would like to have some rights and not live in constant fear. The bill, they said, would give them access to health care and the ability to travel home and visit family without the prospect of being unable to return.
Guzman explained that she wants to be able to continue contributing to this country and earn more than minimum wage after working in her profession for most of her adult life. “I have been here for three decades and I don’t feel the freedom.”
“Everyone we visited was very positive and very moved,” Medrano said.
Republican opposition to the bill seems to be based on an unwillingness to appear soft on immigration. The women described the opposition as both misdirected and inhumane. Since growers say they need labor to harvest their fields, these experienced workers say it makes sense to set up a legal system for hiring immigrant workers. If farm labor is not regulated, they pointed out, unethical growers can take advantage of migrant workers who fear reprisal for speaking up.
“It will be a huge blessing if the bill passes,” Guzman said.
“So I can go see my papa,” Zavala chimed in. “We need to continue supporting this. If it doesn’t pass, we need to keep hope and keep working,” she said.
