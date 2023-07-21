Protecting farmworkers

The state of California says it will help with legal aid for undocumented farmworkers working in conditions that spawn labor investigations. Review file photo

 Adam Pardee

California will begin paying for free legal help with immigration for undocumented farmworkers who are involved in state investigations of wage theft or other labor violations, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced this week.

The $4.5 million pilot program will provide qualifying farmworkers with referrals for legal help with their immigration status.

