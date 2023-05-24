Politicians, advocates and community members gathered on Saturday at the Cabrillo Event Center in Half Moon Bay to discuss issues affecting farmworkers on the Coastside. The forum organized by the Farmworker Affairs Committee of the San Mateo County Democratic Party and emceed by TV news reporter Gloria Rodriguez focused on issues of affordable housing, access to clean water and health care.

The program comes in the aftermath of the January shooting on two farms around Half Moon Bay that killed seven farmworkers and increased awareness of housing and working conditions at many local farms.

Cid Young
Cid Young

WOW! You completely left out the BOMB that Mayor Penrose dropped as a "suggestion" at that meeting, when she stated that ADU'S should not be allowed to be rented at "Market Price" but rather, should have to be under City RENT CONTROL. Why should a private homeowner have to provide "subsidized housing" for others, when the City can't even manage to do it?

SHEEZE!

