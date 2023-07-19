On July 12 the San Mateo County Farmworker Advisory Commission hosted a meeting to decide its priorities for the 2023-2024 year. The meeting opened with a public comment session during which many residents expressed the need for affordable housing, complaints about low wages and the need for clinical services in Pescadero.

They asked how they are expected to work and earn less than the San Mateo County minimum wage, and be able to afford their rent and other living expenses.

