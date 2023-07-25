Learning by seeing

Deputy Harbormaster Cary Smith shows visitors a fresh Ling Cod at Morningstar Fisheries during a tour of Pillar Point Harbor as part of the Farms, Fish, and Flowers tour on July 22, 2023. Anna Hoch-Kenney | Review

From rolling farms to fog-laden seas, the economic ecosystem of Half Moon Bay is unique in the Bay Area. An event on Saturday provided attendees with the opportunity to take a deep-dive into the businesses and sites crucial to the city of Half Moon Bay.

Many folks traveled over Highway 92 for the 32nd annual Farms, Fish and Flowers event that morning in an attempt to learn more about the place they frequent when the fog dissipates and temperatures surpass 65 degrees. The event offered three tour options, which each visited local businesses involved in coastal agriculture, fisheries and, of course, flowers. The Review went along for tours of Pillar Point Harbor, Pomponio Ranch and Pie Ranch.

Getting out

Ann Forman of Foster City interacts with some baby goats during a tour of Pie Ranch as part of the Farms, Fish, and Flowers tour on July 22, 2023. Anna Hoch-Kenney | Review

