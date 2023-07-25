Deputy Harbormaster Cary Smith shows visitors a fresh Ling Cod at Morningstar Fisheries during a tour of Pillar Point Harbor as part of the Farms, Fish, and Flowers tour on July 22, 2023. Anna Hoch-Kenney | Review
From rolling farms to fog-laden seas, the economic ecosystem of Half Moon Bay is unique in the Bay Area. An event on Saturday provided attendees with the opportunity to take a deep-dive into the businesses and sites crucial to the city of Half Moon Bay.
Many folks traveled over Highway 92 for the 32nd annual Farms, Fish and Flowers event that morning in an attempt to learn more about the place they frequent when the fog dissipates and temperatures surpass 65 degrees. The event offered three tour options, which each visited local businesses involved in coastal agriculture, fisheries and, of course, flowers. The Review went along for tours of Pillar Point Harbor, Pomponio Ranch and Pie Ranch.
If you’re from the Coastside, the smell of sea salt and fresh fish may not tickle your nose like it did for the out-of-towners at Pillar Point Harbor on Saturday morning. Stop No. 1 was the harbor, described by Deputy Harbormaster Cary Smith as its own small city. Pillar Point is known as the crown jewel of the San Mateo County Harbor District, and, according to Smith, it could be the last harbor that will be developed in California.
Regulations are the biggest threat to this economic ecosystem. From complications with trawling permits to drought decreasing salmon populations, many local fishermen have resorted to unique solutions to save themselves from extinction. These farmers of the sea have to be lawyers, businessmen and fishermen all at once in order to navigate quotas and still provide the Coastside with fresh fish from its waters.
About 20 miles south of the harbor is Pomponio Ranch, a farm dedicated to raising and finishing a variety of animals nestled down winding country roads off of Highway 84. Pomponio Ranch’s holistic grazing management was a game-changer in working towards the ranch motto: “raised better, tastes better.”
Finishing, a term used by ranch management to describe the process in which an animal is prepared for market, gets the ranch’s cattle to an ideal size and taste. This specific combination of grass, sprouted barley, locally grown oats and brewers grain from San Francisco breweries gives them a consistent flavor. The flavor profile of grass changes season-to-season, which is why you’ll see “pasture raised” instead of “grass-fed” on Pomponio Ranch’s products.
Alongside the cows are fields of sheep, pigs, horses and goats, all utilized for different assets. Another predator of this ranch is its isolation. Shrouded behind tall trees and steep hillsides, these natural elements give way to obstacles like landslides which slow production at the ranch. Pomponio Ranch has its own resident mechanic and a fleet of equipment to assist in emergencies. Once again, the job responsibilities for locals extended from bottle feeding baby goats to clearing roads from mudslides so other employees could get to work.
Pie Ranch, known for its farmstand on Highway 1 and farmland beyond, was the final stop of the day. Small families of goats and chickens live alongside a native plant garden where each species is labeled with its scientific name, native name and medicinal uses.
Honoring native practices is a pillar of Pie Ranch’s mission. The area is tended to by Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and Land Trust, which has an ongoing partnership with Pie Ranch and works to honor the original inhabitants of the land, the Quiroste Tribe. Staff and volunteers at Pie Ranch have increased responsibility to not only the ranch itself, but also to protect the land and those who originally lived on it.
The CZU Lightning Complex fires took out a slice of Pie Ranch, burning down their historic farmhouse previously used to house interns at the farm. The effects can still be seen in the form of burnt tree stumps and bare forests covering the mountains that surround the farm. Almost three years later, the native plants on the farm are buzzing with bees and teeming with growth – the natural ecosystem at work.
