A Half Moon Bay farm manager was arrested for attempted murder at a local farm earlier this month, authorities said.
Martin Medina, 49, was arrested near California Terra Garden on Highway 92 on July 1 after a male victim claimed Medina threatened him and tried to break into his trailer. According to a report from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, Medina and the victim both worked as managers on the farm and lived in trailers on the property.
The male victim said he had to hold the door closed while Medina attempted to enter and shouted he would kill the victim and his family. Medina then fired one shot from a handgun that went through the trailer and into an occupied adjacent one. No injuries were reported.
San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Medina after the incident while he was walking his dog near the farm entrance. He was booked for threats of violence and a felony charge of attempted murder. The case was continued until Thursday, when Medina is to appear in San Mateo County Superior Court for plea entry and to assign a public defender. Medina remains in custody on $5 million bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.