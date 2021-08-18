Leaders from the San Mateo County Farm Bureau and the Agricultural Advisory Committee are collaborating to study the feasibility of a new centralized produce and farmers market in Half Moon Bay.
At the advisory board’s meeting last week, committee chair BJ Burns broached the topic of creating a larger market system on the Coastside. As for the location of the market, Burns stated that the shuttered Bay City Flowers site would be an ideal setup because of the infrastructure already in place at the farm.
“That seems like a good central place to have a marketing system,” Burns said at the Aug. 9 meeting. “It’s got all the potential there. You’ve got refrigeration, docks, offices and even greenhouses that could be used.”
Burns, the president of the Farm Bureau, has had this idea on his mind for nearly a decade and sees it as a win-win for growers and consumers. The market would essentially be part co-op, distribution hub and grocery store open to farms of all sizes and co-owned by local growers. Burns believes this kind of organized structure would ensure a market for all agricultural products and compensate farmers for their work.
“I think something’s got to be done in order to save agriculture in our county,” Burns said. “If you go up and down the coast, you see a lot of vacant ground and farmers are dwindling. We need a place to sell the merchandise they produce.
“The farmers markets are a big help, but I think we need something more than that,” he said.
The committee’s agenda linked to a video that detailed a covered outdoor market in Ithaca, N.Y., that could serve as a template for the Coastside version. The wooden pavilion reportedly has more than 100 booths for farms within 30 miles of that city.
Ron Sturgeon, a Farm Bureau board member, agreed with the proposal and hoped county leaders would pursue grant opportunities and start outreach to local growers. Sturgeon also referenced county regulations on farmstands, which limits growers’ ability to sell produce from outside the area. He hoped that a unified market, similar to other farmers markets in the county, would help more farmers and provide more affordable produce.
“I think there’s a place for farmstands,” Sturgeon said. “But I don’t think it’s going to fit our needs as far as giving agriculture a chance to succeed in this county.”
(2) comments
We see eye-to-eye on this one Mr. Burns! Brilliant idea using the Higaki's place....brilliant. I wanna commend you for 'broaching" the idea. Well done, sir!
This is such a good idea! I hope they move forward with it.
