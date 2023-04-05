The 51st annual Mel Mello Farm Day Luncheon took place, finally, on Friday at the I.D.E.S. Hall in Half Moon Bay. The event celebrates and promotes farming on the San Mateo County coast, but most attendees were just as happy to return and see old friends after a four-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The No. 1 question I would get is ‘when is Farm Day coming back?’,” said Krystlyn Giedt, president of the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau. “Now people who haven’t seen each other in a while are celebrating life together.”

(1) comment

John Charles Ullom

“ The seven deceased workers were not included in the memorial portion of the program.”

Predictable. They’d rather pat themselves on the back than acknowledge the people who do the most for the least.

