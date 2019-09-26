  1. Home
UPDATED 10 a.m.: The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office put Farallone View Elementary School in Montara in lockdown on Thursday morning. Authorities were on scene by 9 a.m. and by 10 a.m. they reported that all students and staff were safe inside the building and had answered to a roll call.

While details were scarce, the threat appeared to related to a student's report of a man with a weapon in the area but not on campus, according to Cabrillo Unified School District Superintendent Sean McPhetridge who was on scene before 9:30 a.m.

"Like all of our schools do, we go into lockdown or shelter in place when there is a community concern, and as I understand it there was a report of a concern off campus," McPhetridge said via text message. "Sheriffs asked us to go into lockdown as they investigate area."

About 50 parents were outside of the Sheriff's cordone waiting for definitive word and to see their children.

The Review has a staffer on the scene and we'll update as we get more information.

