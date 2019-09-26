UPDATED 10 a.m.: The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office put Farallone View Elementary School in Montara in lockdown on Thursday morning. Authorities were on scene by 9 a.m. and by 10 a.m. they reported that all students and staff were safe inside the building and had answered to a roll call.
While details were scarce, the threat appeared to related to a student's report of a man with a weapon in the area but not on campus, according to Cabrillo Unified School District Superintendent Sean McPhetridge who was on scene before 9:30 a.m.
"Like all of our schools do, we go into lockdown or shelter in place when there is a community concern, and as I understand it there was a report of a concern off campus," McPhetridge said via text message. "Sheriffs asked us to go into lockdown as they investigate area."
About 50 parents were outside of the Sheriff's cordone waiting for definitive word and to see their children.
The school sent parents this text at 9:10 AM:
"FV Parents,
No one can come to the school, per the Sheriffs, until further notice."
No other information. No assurance that my children are safe. Neither the school nor the sheriff answered the phone. If I hadn't been able to get ahold of the sheriff on a second attempt, I would have left work in SF and come to the school to make sure my children were safe. Farralone View has a big problem with properly communicating with parents. The school knew for several months that my daughter was exposed to a school employee predator before they notified us. Now this.
