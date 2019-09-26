Farallone View Elementary School in Montara was in lockdown for about two hours on Thursday morning after students reported a suspicious-looking man in a ski mask who may have had a weapon on nearby off-campus trails.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office ordered the school locked down within two minutes of receiving the call at 8:45 a.m. The Sheriff's Office sent deputies, an airplane and motorcycles out to search the area. The protocol calls for staff to lock the doors and for students and staff to shelter in place.
Officials did not find suspicious activity nor anyone matching the description of the suspicious man, said the Sheriff's spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade. After the two-hour search, the lockdown was lifted and students were released to their parents at about 10:40 a.m.
“We had an extensive amount of personnel searching the area as well as our airplane searching the trails and surrounding areas,” she said. “We are now releasing students by grade — youngest to oldest.”
Blankswade said the search has concluded.
Superintendent Sean McPhetridge said school will be in session today and Friday as normal, and that counseling services will be available to anyone who needs it.
“We really appreciate law enforcement,” he said. “I’ve never seen so many law enforcement in one place. They were very responsive. Everything’s safe.”
The caption on the photo says "a student" reported this, meaning one, but the lede says "students reported," meaning more than one supposedly saw this.
So which is it? There's a big difference.
We're talking about the perceptions of children as young as age five. If there were multiple witnesses, that makes it at least more likely this was a real sighting of a real person. If this was reported by one witness only, and seeing as there was no evidence found, it seems more likely that this was an honest mistake or a made up story.
