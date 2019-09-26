  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories
All clear at Farallone View Elementary
Farallone View Elementary School parents gather around to listen to a San Mateo County Sheriff's official on Thursday morning. A student's concern of a suspicious man in the area prompted a search of the school and surrounding area, but deputies did not find anything suspicious. Kyle Ludowitz / Review

Farallone View Elementary School in Montara was in lockdown for about two hours on Thursday morning after students reported a suspicious-looking man in a ski mask who may have had a weapon on nearby off-campus trails.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office ordered the school locked down within two minutes of receiving the call at 8:45 a.m. The Sheriff's Office sent deputies, an airplane and motorcycles out to search the area. The protocol calls for staff to lock the doors and for students and staff to shelter in place.

Officials did not find suspicious activity nor anyone matching the description of the suspicious man, said the Sheriff's spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade. After the two-hour search, the lockdown was lifted and students were released to their parents at about 10:40 a.m.

“We had an extensive amount of personnel searching the area as well as our airplane searching the trails and surrounding areas,” she said. “We are now releasing students by grade — youngest to oldest.”

Blankswade said the search has concluded.

Superintendent Sean McPhetridge said school will be in session today and Friday as normal, and that counseling services will be available to anyone who needs it.

“We really appreciate law enforcement,” he said. “I’ve never seen so many law enforcement in one place. They were very responsive. Everything’s safe.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments