After nearly 50 years of serving hungry customers at Pillar Point Harbor, the family behind the Ketch Joanne Restaurant and Harbor Bar is walking away from its popular eatery. The new ownership group that purchased the lease to the building plans to continue running a restaurant near Johnson Pier that recognizes the Franklin family’s years of work in the community. 

In a prepared statement, the Franklin family thanked customers for 48 years of memories and support. 

George

I've been going to Ketch Joanne's since 1979. Loved that place. Can't think of a time I went and left hungry; always more that I could eat at one setting. Great food and service at great prices. Hate to see it go.

In addition, there goes the best Rueben on the coast.

Very sorry they quit, but I understand.

