Lita Wallach and her husband Duffy adopted Sky, a miniature Australian shepherd, on July 6. They couldn’t have known that the dog would lead them on an incredible adventure that revealed community strength.
“It’s kind of amazing how you can fall in love with a dog in three days,” Wallach said. In her first few days with Sky, Wallach noted that the dog loved attention and was very affectionate, but was slightly skittish. “We knew we were going to have to work with her a bit,” Wallach said.
The trouble started on July 8, Sky’s third day with the Wallachs. Around noon, Sky slipped her leash and collar and ran from the grass area of Amesport Landing in Half Moon Bay. Just like that, the dog was gone.
Sky’s owners were distraught by her disappearance, fearing for the safety of the dog on busy roads and open spaces, and their daughter-in-law immediately took to social media to let the community know to be on the lookout for the dog. The Nextdoor post brought attention to Sky’s disappearance and neighbors rallied to help locate the missing dog.
Justin Stockman, a Santa Clara County fire captain and long-time Half Moon Bay resident, was one of the many neighbors who set aside time to help locate Sky. He explained that he met the Wallachs and saw the situation as a “unique opportunity” to “be helpful, do something positive, with social distancing.”
With his personal drone, Stockman said he was “more than happy to go and fly for a bit” in search of the dog. He flew his drone on three separate occasions, and while he did not spot the dog, Wallach mentioned her immense gratitude at his willingness to help.
“I’m a huge advocate for the coast. Yeah, it's beautiful here, yeah, we have a lot of great natural resources, but ultimately what makes the coast so cool, is the people that are here,” Stockman said. He also mentioned the importance of finding ways to help now, in this extraordinary time.
Sandy Andreini, another Half Moon Bay resident, was also involved in Sky’s rescue. Because she owns property in the hills near where Sky had been most recently sighted, she began receiving texts asking for help. She reached out to Wallach to offer her access to the property to look for the dog. “That’s when we started going there every morning, every night,” Wallach said.
And it was “nonstop that kind of scenario,” Wallach said of people like Stockman and Andreini. “I could go on and on,” she said of the other neighbors that helped look for Sky, adding that it was just “too many people”.
For many days, Wallach and her husband searched for the dog at Andreini’s property, with regular sightings of Sky who would become skittish and run away again. “I started driving up to the ranch more than I normally do, looking for the dog,” Andreini said. Finally, at 9:30 p.m. on July 16, the dog was lured into its crate, which had been set up on Andreini’s property, and safely rescued.
“The best part about it, it was such about the community and the friendships, coming together,” Andreini said. “It became about this whole other story, not just about the dog. I’ve made friends through this thing.”
Wallach who said she is new to Half Moon Bay and still only spends about half of her time on the Coastside was awestruck by the community’s support in helping to locate Sky.
“You do not find people in a community that do this normally,” she said. “It was unbelievable.”
