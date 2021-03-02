The family of Sandra Harmon, who was shot and killed by San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies in Half Moon Bay last year, has filed a lawsuit against San Mateo County, the city of Half Moon Bay and the Sheriff’s deputies involved in the shooting.
Harmon’s daughter Sarah Gaitliff, through attorney David Bush, is suing several county and city officials on nine complaints, listing excessive force, loss of familial association, spoliation of evidence, conspiracy, supervisory liability, municipal liability, wrongful death, negligence, and negligent supervision, training and retention.
The complaint claims that deputy David Dominguez fired first at Harmon. That contrasts deputies’ accounts of the May 5, 2020, event. They maintained Harmon was the first to fire her weapon. Investigators have said Dominguez turned off his body camera before the shooting because he thought the interaction had ended.
Gaitliff’s complaint argues that Dominguez violated standard police protocol by not waiting for backup and failing to turn on his body camera. If he did turn it on, the complaint says, the Sheriff’s Office and district attorney conspired by not sharing the video publicly. The complaint also claims the video was altered to low resolution.
The complaint, filed today in federal court, states that the district attorney’s office did not subpoena data company Axon’s camera log files to determine whether the body cameras had been activated, nor did the district attorney attempt to pull audio files from deputies’ cars.
“Unbelievably, they did not consider audio files from the deputies’ cars and cameras that were readily available,” the complaint states. “Failing to subpoena the records and consider the audio files were purposeful acts to assist in concealing, suppressing or destroying certain facts and records and spoliating the evidence.”
These claims combined, plus the claim that Sheriff’s deputies and Wagstaff conspired to create a false narrative and a faulty investigation, form the basis of the spoliation of evidence claim.
The complaint also states that Dominguez and deputy John Baba, who was also on the scene, were not adequately trained to respond to mental health crises. It blames the Sheriff’s Office for “customs and practices” that do not discipline deputies for use of excessive force, creating a culture of unchecked use of force that led to Harmon’s death.
Gaitliff’s complaint names Dominguez, Baba, Deputy James Goulart, Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe and their agencies as responsible for Harmon’s death. It also names the city of Half Moon Bay, which contracts the Sheriff's Office to provide public safety, as a defendant.
Amen! I hope to see justice one this. Very clear to anyone that actually looked into this that the story doesn’t add up. If she were black this would have caused outrage across the country.
My condolences to the family. What a terrible way to lose a loved one
